When Honda dealers pressed for less clutter in the brand's lineup, the automaker trimmed slow sellers such as the CR-Z hybrid, Element crossover and Crosstour wagon.

When dealers asked for more light trucks, Honda redesigned its pickup and shuffled its production to deliver more consistent supplies of Pilot, CR-V and HR-V crossovers.

When they asked for more zip in the lineup, Honda gave them speedy and sporty variants of the Civic.