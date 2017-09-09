Honda Exec Admits The Company Lost Its Groove — What Would YOU Do To Bring It Back?

..In the 1970s, its engineers had raised the bar for fuel efficiency and cleaner emissions with the CVCC engine. In the 1980s, as its engines were propelling Senna to multiple victories, the Civic and Accord cars were redefining the American family sedan. In 1997, Honda became one of the first carmakers to unveil an all-electric battery car, the EV Plus, capable of meeting California’s zero emission requirement.

Jump forward almost 30 years from that Senna moment and Honda is flailing. On the racetrack, the Honda McLaren partnership is in trouble: The team is without a single win this season, and McLaren is losing patience with its engine supplier and speaking of a parting of the ways.

On the road, the Honda fleet has been dogged by recalls. More than 11 million vehicles have been recalled in the United States since 2008 due to faulty airbags. In 2013 and 2014 there were five back-to-back recalls for the Fit and Vezel hybrid vehicles due to transmission defects. Honda has lost ground in electric cars to Tesla and others.

“There’s no doubt we lost our mojo – our way as an engineering company that made Honda Honda,” Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo told Reuters...

 





"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

MDarringer

Immediately fire the people in the styling department and replace them with people who understand beauty.

Mazda has become what Honda used to be, so maybe Honda should become Mazda so it can be Honda again.

Cut a platform-sharing deal with Genesis or Cadillac so that Acura sedans are premium and not Japanese Mercurys.

Replace the NSX with something at the Stingray's price point.

Cancel all fuel-cell research and dive into EVs.

CANADIANCOMMENTS


Focus on quality control/supplier vetting
Could a new Prelude be a pony car?
Bring back the Element
Accord Wagon should be offered
Style, Style, Style
Fix your F1 engine


