Honda Lights August On Fire With A 19.6% Jump In Sales - Acura Trips Up With A 0.8% Increase For Month

It was an especially hot August for Honda as the brand set four all-time monthly sales records, including overall brand, total trucks, and model bests for CR-V and Passport. The Honda Civic and Accord also represented a dynamic duo to continue as industry leaders among passenger cars.

The Honda brand made company sales history with its best month ever, gaining a robust 19.6% on sales of 158,804 vehicles in August.

Honda trucks scored a best-ever month, gaining 19.5% as CR-V (+ 27.8%) and Passport each set all-time monthly records. HR-V had best Aug. (+4%).

Honda cars also enjoyed a hot August, with Civic (+25.8%) and Accord (+14.3%) each topping 30,000 units in sales, and Fit gaining 58.2%.

Electrified vehicle sales again topped 6,000 units, with Accord Hybrid leading the brand with 2,629 sales, a gain of 56.5% for the month.

Acura sales were strong in August, with cars setting the pace for monthly gains, led by the gateway model ILX sedan, and truck sales remaining robust, with RDX and MDX combining for more than 10,000 units.