Honda March Sales Rise 4.1% - Acura Sales Jump 6.4%

Honda’s record March sales was led by Accord and Civic, as Honda cars were big contributors, even as trucks also set a new March record with strong sales for HR-V, CR-V and Ridgeline.

 

  • Civic, the retail car sales leader through February, rose 3.3% on sales of 33,653 units for a new March record. 
  • Accord gained 5% on sales of more than 25,000 units for the month.
  • HR-V set a March record, gaining 10.7% on sales of 8,582 units.
  • Ridgeline sales were up 4.2% in March, on sales of 2,804 units.
  • Electrified vehicle sales totaled 5,874, with notable gains from Insight, Clarity PHEV and Accord.

Acura sales continued strong momentum with its best March sales in five years, rising 6.4% as the brand completed a strong first quarter. Driving the gains were ILX, up more than 40%, and RDX, which set a new March record.

  • ILX jumped 41.3% on sales of 1,289 units, while TLX sales of 3,141 marked its best month since March 2018.
  • RDX sales increased 32.7% in March, on the way to setting a 10th consecutive monthly record on sales of 5,835 vehicles.
  • MDX maintained a strong pace with sales of nearly 4,000 units.



