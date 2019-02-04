Honda March Sales Rise 4.1% - Acura Sales Jump 6.4%

Honda’s record March sales was led by Accord and Civic, as Honda cars were big contributors, even as trucks also set a new March record with strong sales for HR-V, CR-V and Ridgeline.

Civic, the retail car sales leader through February, rose 3.3% on sales of 33,653 units for a new March record.

Accord gained 5% on sales of more than 25,000 units for the month.

HR-V set a March record, gaining 10.7% on sales of 8,582 units.

Ridgeline sales were up 4.2% in March, on sales of 2,804 units.

Electrified vehicle sales totaled 5,874, with notable gains from Insight, Clarity PHEV and Accord.

Acura sales continued strong momentum with its best March sales in five years, rising 6.4% as the brand completed a strong first quarter. Driving the gains were ILX, up more than 40%, and RDX, which set a new March record.