Honda May Axe UK Assembly Plant Upon Brexit

More car industry casualties of Brexit in waiting? Sources say Honda is set to announce the closure of its factory in Swindon, UK.

Such a move would put 3,500 on-site jobs ‘at risk’, plus thousands more in the factory’s nationwide supply chain.

The Swindon factory, which produces the Civic hatchback – including the 316bhp Type R – is Honda’s only car production plant in the EU. It’s already announced a six-day shutdown in April 2019 to assess disruption in relation to Britain’s impending exit from the EU on March 29, but a decision to close the factory entirely would come as a shock move.



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Honda, Ford, Nissan etc... Brexit is going to crush the UK economy. Good job! Hopefully they will announce a delay or that they will turn away from Brexit for 2 years and do another referendum or just call it a day.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2019 10:26:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

