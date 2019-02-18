Honda May Axe UK Assembly Plant Upon Brexit

More car industry casualties of Brexit in waiting? Sources say Honda is set to announce the closure of its factory in Swindon, UK. Such a move would put 3,500 on-site jobs ‘at risk’, plus thousands more in the factory’s nationwide supply chain.

The Swindon factory, which produces the Civic hatchback – including the 316bhp Type R – is Honda’s only car production plant in the EU. It’s already announced a six-day shutdown in April 2019 to assess disruption in relation to Britain’s impending exit from the EU on March 29, but a decision to close the factory entirely would come as a shock move.