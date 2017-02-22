Honda Project 2&4 concept has a future, patent filing suggests

Honda Project 2&amp;4 concept has a future, patent filing suggests

This little roadster looks like so much fun.

Could this patent be a sign that Honda wants to build it?

A newly published patent in the United States suggests that Honda is still toying with its Project 2&4 Concept from 2015. The filing specifically outlines a body structure with a backbone frame running down the center of the vehicle. The illustrations of this fascinating idea have a striking similarity to the bare bones show car from a couple years ago. The company filed this patent in the U.S. on August 2016, and the Patent Office published it on February 16, 2017.

