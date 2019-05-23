Honda Recalls 118,000 CR-Vs For Airbags That Randomly Deploy For No Reason

Honda Motor Co.
's U.S. unit said on Wednesday it is recalling 118,000 new U.S. crossovers following reports of three injuries tied to unexpected airbag deployments.
The automaker said it is recalling the 2019 Honda CR-V to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels after six driver airbag deployments occurred without a crash. There are so far no reports of related crashes, the automaker said.
The recall includes another 19,000 vehicles in Korea and Canada.
