Honda Sales Crater In March: Down 43.9% - 47.3% Of Acura Sales Evaporate

With sales up 0. 2% after the first two months of 2020, and both brands off to a strong start in the first 10 days of March, the COVID-19 crisis quickly took its toll on March and 1st quarter sales results.

Considering the severe market impact, most Honda and Acura products continued to perform well in March.

However, combined with declining demand from cautious consumers, hundreds of Honda and Acura dealers were closed in the 2nd half of March in compliance with mandates imposed on businesses by state and local governments.

Honda and Acura dealers that were able to remain open did so, focusing their efforts on taking care of existing customers through vehicle service, maintenance, and repair, while preserving the health and safety of their employees.