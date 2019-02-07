Honda Sales Dip 2.7% In June - Acura Tumbles 13.2% For Month

With about 25 percent retail market share, the Honda Civic continues to be the benchmark vehicle in the compact segment, said Henio Arcangeli, Jr. senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "For Acura, RDX continues to deliver solid results, remaining the retail sales leader in the most competitive segment in the luxury market."



Honda Sales Highlights



With another month of sales near 30,000 units, Civic maintained its grip on the compact car segment, even as new or renewed competitors come to market. Honda trucks and electrified vehicles also exhibited sales strength in June.



CR-V and Civic continued to lead Honda sales, with CR-V topping 30,000 units and Civic nearly reaching the same benchmark.



Pilot also posted a strong month on sales of 11,579 units, Ridgeline gained 5% on sales of 2,761 units, 3,385 Passports were delivered, and Odyssey led all minivans on sales of 9,202.

Electrified vehicle sales again topped 5,500 for the month, with Insight and Accord Hybrid both posting retail sales of more than 2,000 units.



Acura Sales Highlights



Acura ILX continued to gain strength since its refresh with a strong showing in June, helping to strengthen its position near the top of its segment. MDX also gained for the month and RDX continues to lead the compact luxury SUV segment in retail sales for the year.



Sales of Acura's gateway luxury sport sedan, the ILX, jumped 41.7% on sales of 1,312 units in June.

MDX sales were up 5% for the month with 4,087 units delivered, while RDX posted another strong month with 4,868 units sold.











