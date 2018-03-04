Honda Sales Dip In March With A 1% Decline - Acura Sales Jump 11.6%

Honda found fresh momentum with a new total vehicle sales record in March as Accord continued to gain ground, Civic set a new record, and light trucks set several new benchmarks.

Honda brand sales set a new March record, gaining 2.6% on sales of 128,855

Accord sales topped 24,000 for the month, moving up vs. last month while competing in a declining segment dominated by heavy incentives.

Pilot jumped 42.4% on sales of 14,158; Odyssey rose 27.8% on sales of 9,873.

HR-V had its best-ever March, rising 1.3% on sales of 7,753 vehicles.

Civic gained 3.4% on sales of 32,584 units.

Acura brand sales gained sharply in March, rising 15.7% as sedans enjoyed major gains, fueled primarily by record TLX sales and a strong month for RDX.