Honda Sales Dip In March With A 1% Decline - Acura Sales Jump 11.6%

Honda found fresh momentum with a new total vehicle sales record in March as Accord continued to gain ground, Civic set a new record, and light trucks set several new benchmarks.

  • Honda brand sales set a new March record, gaining 2.6% on sales of 128,855
  • Accord sales topped 24,000 for the month, moving up vs. last month while competing in a declining segment dominated by heavy incentives.
  • Pilot jumped 42.4% on sales of 14,158; Odyssey rose 27.8% on sales of 9,873.
  • HR-V had its best-ever March, rising 1.3% on sales of 7,753 vehicles.
  • Civic gained 3.4% on sales of 32,584 units.

Acura brand sales gained sharply in March, rising 15.7% as sedans enjoyed major gains, fueled primarily by record TLX sales and a strong month for RDX.    

  • Total Acura car sales were up 35.2% in March, while trucks gained 6.4% for the month.
  • TLX starred for Acura, posting record March sales of 4,014, up 42.6% vs. March 2017. The sporty V6 A-Spec model has sparked new interest in TLX, as a new 4-cyl. A-Spec model enters the market today.
  • RDX sales also were robust in March, up 16.7% on sales of 4,398 units as the brand looks ahead to an all-new 2019 RDX this summer.



