Honda Sales Drop 23.7% In Second Quarter - Acura Sales 24.1%

June sales continued the recovery that started in May, though supply issues limited sales potential on several fronts.
Still, truck sales came within 8.5% of June 2019.
- Pilot sales topped June 2019, rising 4.7% on sales of 12,128 units.
- CR-V posted a solid performance with sales of 26,488 vehicles.
- Civic continues to lead the industry in passenger car retail sales in 2020, strengthened by sales of 23,260 units in June
Acura sales returned to a normal pace in June, virtually equaling the previous June sales with trucks leading the way.
- Acura truck sales climbed a total of 4.8% in June.
- RDX had its strongest sales month since December, gaining 11.1% over June 2019 on sales of 5,410 units.
- MDX deliveries reached 3,977 for the month, also its best sales result since December