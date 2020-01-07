Honda Sales Drop 23.7% In Second Quarter - Acura Sales 24.1%

June sales continued the recovery that started in May, though supply issues limited sales potential on several fronts. Still, truck sales came within 8.5% of June 2019.

Pilot sales topped June 2019, rising 4.7% on sales of 12,128 units.

CR-V posted a solid performance with sales of 26,488 vehicles.

Civic continues to lead the industry in passenger car retail sales in 2020, strengthened by sales of 23,260 units in June

Acura sales returned to a normal pace in June, virtually equaling the previous June sales with trucks leading the way.