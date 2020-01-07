Honda Sales Drop 23.7% In Second Quarter - Acura Sales 24.1%

June sales continued the recovery that started in May, though supply issues limited sales potential on several fronts.

  Still, truck sales came within 8.5% of June 2019.

  • Pilot sales topped June 2019, rising 4.7% on sales of 12,128 units.
  • CR-V posted a solid performance with sales of 26,488 vehicles.
  • Civic continues to lead the industry in passenger car retail sales in 2020, strengthened by sales of 23,260 units in June

Acura sales returned to a normal pace in June, virtually equaling the previous June sales with trucks leading the way.

  • Acura truck sales climbed a total of 4.8% in June.
  • RDX had its strongest sales month since December, gaining 11.1% over June 2019 on sales of 5,410 units.
  • MDX deliveries reached 3,977 for the month, also its best sales result since December




