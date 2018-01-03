Honda Sales Drop 5.6% In February - Acura Eeks Out Of The Red With A 1% Gain

American Honda Motor Co. , Inc. (AHM) today reported February sales of 115,557 Honda and Acura vehicles, a decrease of 5 percent versus February 2017. Honda Division sales were down 5.6 percent on sales of 104,588, with Honda cars down 6.9 percent on sales of 50,646, and trucks down 4.4 percent on sales of 53,942 vehicles. Total Acura Division sales gained 1 percent in February with 10,969 units sold. Acura cars gained 17.4 percent on sales of 3,866, while trucks decreased 6.2 percent on sales of 7,103 vehicles for the month.

"As supplies of our light-truck offerings continue to grow, we've maintained a strong sales pace, notably with sharp increases to Pilot and HR-V," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division & general manager of the Honda brand. "We're selling every CR-V we can build and it continues to lead the segment in average transaction price, which demonstrates its true retail demand."

Honda

Based entirely on retail sales, the new Accord performed strongly in a midsize segment that continues to be marked by heavy incentives and fleet sales. Pilot jumped nearly 50 percent in February as Honda's flagship SUV extended its winning streak to six straight months. Odyssey sidestepped the recent downward minivan trend, while HR-V moved ahead with a new February record.

HR-V set a new February benchmark, rising 6.9 percent on sales of 6,791.

Pilot sales jumped 48.9 percent on sales of 12,056, gaining for the 6th month in a row since production supply increased.

Against a receding segment tide, Odyssey made a solid gain based on retail sales, rising 3.4 percent on sales of 7,034 in February.

Acura

Much as they did in January, Acura cars drove against the industry tide with a solid 17.4 percent gain in February.