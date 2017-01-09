Honda Sales Fall 5.4% In August - Acura Sales Flounder 11.2% For Month

American Honda Motor Co. , Inc. today reported total August sales of 146,015 Honda and Acura vehicles, a slight decrease of 2.4 percent vs. August 2016. Total Honda Division sales decreased 1.8 percent on sales of 132,883. Honda cars gained 4.2 percent with 71,433 vehicles sold in August, while Honda trucks were down 8 percent on sales of 61,460 units due largely to limited inventory of key models. Acura Division sales were down 7.8 percent on August sales of 13,132 vehicles, with trucks declining 1.4 percent on sales of 9,211 units, and cars down 20.1 percent on sales of 3,921 vehicles.

Honda

Honda cars showed no signs of slowing in August, with Civic grabbing a strong 11.2 percent gain versus 2016 and Accord holding steady in the final year of its current form, despite all-new competition. With the exception of HR-V, which set a new August record close to its best month ever, Honda trucks were still feeling the pinch of tight supplies in August.

HR-V set a new August sales record, jumping 26.7 percent on sales of 9,603, just 176 shy of its best month ever.

Civic sales again topped 36,000, for a gain of 11.2 percent in August.

Accord crested 30,000 sales for the month as it continued to buck the downward sedan sales trends among other manufacturers.

"With millions of people suffering due to the extreme weather in Texas and neighboring states, our thoughts and concerns are focused on their quick recovery and we are committed to supporting our customers at this difficult time," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the Automobile Division of American Honda.

Acura

The ILX, Acura's gateway model, again led Acura sales gains in August as the luxury sedan market saw many luxury carmakers continuing to pour on the incentives in a bid to find sales. On the truck side, the Acura RDX continued to show sales strength, setting a new August record in one of the industry's hottest segments.

ILX sales were up for the third month in a row, gaining 17.7 percent in August on sales of 1,380.

RDX set a new August sales record, gaining 11.2 percent on sales of 4,679 for the month.

"At a time like this, our thoughts are with those who are suffering from the hurricane in Texas and we are taking steps to support our customers during this challenging time," said Jon Ikeda, vice president & general manager of the Acura division.