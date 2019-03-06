Honda Sales Plunge 5.9% In May - Acura Bucks The Trend With A 5.7% Increase For The Month

Honda’s faith in cars continues to pay dividends, with Civic pulling down a nearly 30% share of the compact segment—helping the brand increase its lead in retail passenger car sales. On the truck side, Passport gained new sales momentum with its best month since launch of the new generation last year.

Civic sales topped 32,000 in May as it continues to dominate compact sedan sales, with Accord contributing another strong month on sales of over 23,000 units.

Passport had its best sales month since launch, 3,434 units, while its stablemate the Pilot posted solid sales of over 12,000 units and HR-V earned almost 9,000 new customers for the month.

Honda electrified vehicle sales topped 6,000 for the month, with Insight leading the way with 2,653 units sold.

May brought strong sales results for Acura, with another record month for RDX, an 8% increase for MDX, and a 21% gain for ILX, Acura's gateway model.