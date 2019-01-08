Honda Sales Rise 2.5% In July - Acura Slips 3.7% For Month

Honda trucks set a new July record, gaining 3. 1% from strong performances across the lineup. Honda cars also delivered in July, with Civic gaining in double-digits, Accord topping 24,000 units and electrified models exceeding 5,000 sales.

Civic sustained strong momentum, up 10.9% on sales of 29,167 units.

Despite somewhat tight supply, CR-V continued to lead Honda brand sales with 33,656 vehicles delivered in July.

Ridgeline jumped 10.5% on sales of 2,749 vehicles.

Pilot remained strong with 11,874 deliveries and Passport notched 3,511 sales, even as several new competitors enter the market.

ILX continued to play a key role as the gateway to the Acura lineup, increasing sales for the 10th straight month, while RDX and MDX approached 10,000 sales and RDX maintained its position as 3rd best retail-selling vehicle in all of luxury.