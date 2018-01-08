Honda Sales Slide 4.6% In July - Acura Misses The Mark By 2.7% For Month

Agent009 submitted on 8/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:49:48 PM

1 user comments | Views : 636 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While one less sales weekend than the same period in 2017 led in part to a dip in sales, customers showed a preference for the brand's light trucks including the refreshed-for-2019 Pilot and HR-V, and hot-selling CR-V.

  • With the refreshed 2019 Pilot going on sale July 16, Honda's three-row SUV extended its winning streak of sales increases to 11 straight months, jumping 30.5% on sales of 13,026 vehicles.
  • CR-V delivered again in July with sales of 32,844 units, an increase of 3.4%.
  • Despite the shorter sales month and tight supplies, Civic sales remained strong in July with more than 26,000 units sold.
  • Sales of the brand-new Honda Insight jumped out to a strong start with 1,972 units sold in its first full month on the market.

 

Acura light trucks returned as a 1-2 punch powerhouse with the new RDX posting a second consecutive monthly sales record and MDX contributing strong sales boosted by a refreshed 2019 model that entered the market on July 17.

  • RDX sales totaled 5,784 for the month — a new July record.
  • The just-refreshed MDX, with a new A-Spec variant for 2019, helped the perennial best-seller to more than 4,300 sales in July.




Honda Sales Slide 4.6% In July - Acura Misses The Mark By 2.7% For Month

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Aspy11

I thought Honda might be worst. That flooded parts factory in Mexico is really affecting production, and not scheduled to return to online for weeks.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/1/2018 1:21:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]