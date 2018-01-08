Honda Sales Slide 4.6% In July - Acura Misses The Mark By 2.7% For Month

While one less sales weekend than the same period in 2017 led in part to a dip in sales, customers showed a preference for the brand's light trucks including the refreshed-for-2019 Pilot and HR-V, and hot-selling CR-V.

With the refreshed 2019 Pilot going on sale July 16, Honda's three-row SUV extended its winning streak of sales increases to 11 straight months, jumping 30.5% on sales of 13,026 vehicles.

CR-V delivered again in July with sales of 32,844 units, an increase of 3.4%.

Despite the shorter sales month and tight supplies, Civic sales remained strong in July with more than 26,000 units sold.

Sales of the brand-new Honda Insight jumped out to a strong start with 1,972 units sold in its first full month on the market.

Acura light trucks returned as a 1-2 punch powerhouse with the new RDX posting a second consecutive monthly sales record and MDX contributing strong sales boosted by a refreshed 2019 model that entered the market on July 17.