Honda Sales Slide 4.6% In July - Acura Misses The Mark By 2.7% For Month

While one less sales weekend than the same period in 2017 led in part to a dip in sales, customers showed a preference for the brand's light trucks including the refreshed-for-2019 Pilot and HR-V, and hot-selling CR-V.
- With the refreshed 2019 Pilot going on sale July 16, Honda's three-row SUV extended its winning streak of sales increases to 11 straight months, jumping 30.5% on sales of 13,026 vehicles.
- CR-V delivered again in July with sales of 32,844 units, an increase of 3.4%.
- Despite the shorter sales month and tight supplies, Civic sales remained strong in July with more than 26,000 units sold.
- Sales of the brand-new Honda Insight jumped out to a strong start with 1,972 units sold in its first full month on the market.
Acura light trucks returned as a 1-2 punch powerhouse with the new RDX posting a second consecutive monthly sales record and MDX contributing strong sales boosted by a refreshed 2019 model that entered the market on July 17.
- RDX sales totaled 5,784 for the month — a new July record.
- The just-refreshed MDX, with a new A-Spec variant for 2019, helped the perennial best-seller to more than 4,300 sales in July.