Honda Sales Tank In December Down 12.9% - Acura Dips 3.8% - YTD Sales On Par With 2018

Honda trucks set a new all-time annual sales record with HR-V and CR-V also reaching all-time annual bests. Civic remained strong, while electrified vehicles set a new annual mark, contributing to a 0.3% gain for the Honda brand in 2019.

In addition to a new annual sales record in 2019 (up 15.9%), HR-V jumped 45.7% in December on record sales of 9,199 units.

Ridgeline gained a robust 31% on sales of 3,757 units in December, up 9% for the year.

Civic led a strong showing for Honda passenger cars, with a 4th straight year as the retail #1 car in America and 10th straight year as the #1 compact car.

Honda electrified vehicles finished the year with a new annual record, gaining 18.6% on sales of 59,157 units.

Acura finished 2019 virtually on par with 2018, led by strong sales of RDX and MDX light truck models and with ILX starring as the gateway to the brand, posting major gains in December and for the year.