Click Honda's online configurator for the Civic and you will enter a rabbit hole of options. For the sedan alone, there are LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring trims, as well as the sporty Si. That plethora of choices may be great for consumers, but not so much for the automaker. Honda Motor Co. CEO Takahiro Hachigo said last week that complicated vehicle configurations are sapping the company's resources from both development and manufacturing. Hachigo now says it is time to simplify.



Read Article