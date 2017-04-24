Honda Says Latest Takata Injury Occured After Airbags Had Been Replaced TWICE!

Even though there's an extensive recall and repair campaign going on over Takata's potentially lethal airbags, consumers' lives are still at risk.



Last week, Honda reported yet another injury in one of their cars fitted with a Takata airbag. A driver of a 2002 Accord was injured on March 3, in Las Vegas, AutoNews reports, adding that the driver suffered a punctured trachea, but is expected to live.

Upon investigation, Honda found that that particular car was repaired twice under the faulty airbag inflator recall, in February 2012, and in January 2015, both times by official dealers. However, some months after the second repair, it was totaled, and a year later, it was sold as a salvage title to its current owner.



