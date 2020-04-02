Honda Starts Out The New Year 4.1% In The Hole - Acura Sales Drop 5.5%

Honda trucks captured a new January sales record as HR-V also set a new mark and Ridgeline deliveries jumped almost 60%. While the industry continues its dramatic shift toward light trucks, Honda entered 2020 by maintaining its retail market share gains with passenger cars, led by Civic with sales of 20,054 units.

Honda brand trucks set a new January record, gaining 2.3% on sales of 52,800 vehicles.

HR-V set an all-time record in January with a strong 24.8% increase on sales of 7,457 units.

Ridgeline sales jumped 57.1% for the month, with 3,083 deliveries.

CR-V started the year strong, topping 26,000 sales in January, while Civic surpassed 20,000.

Acura cars found sales strength again with a 6% gain in January as the brand's gateway luxury sedan continued its segment-leading ways. The TLX sedan also rose in the first month of 2020 as buyers continue to recognize its balanced goodness.