Honda Starts Out The New Year 4.1% In The Hole - Acura Sales Drop 5.5%

Honda trucks captured a new January sales record as HR-V also set a new mark and Ridgeline deliveries jumped almost 60%.

While the industry continues its dramatic shift toward light trucks, Honda entered 2020 by maintaining its retail market share gains with passenger cars, led by Civic with sales of 20,054 units.

  • Honda brand trucks set a new January record, gaining 2.3% on sales of 52,800 vehicles.
  • HR-V set an all-time record in January with a strong 24.8% increase on sales of 7,457 units.
  • Ridgeline sales jumped 57.1% for the month, with 3,083 deliveries.
  • CR-V started the year strong, topping 26,000 sales in January, while Civic surpassed 20,000.

Acura cars found sales strength again with a 6% gain in January as the brand's gateway luxury sedan continued its segment-leading ways. The TLX sedan also rose in the first month of 2020 as buyers continue to recognize its balanced goodness.

  • ILX scored its best January sales since 2016, gaining a robust 16.1%, while TLX sales rose 6%.
  • Acura light trucks entered 2020 on a bit of a hangover after an incredible finish to 2019, but RDX and MDX still posted sales of almost 6,500 units.




User Comments

SuperCarEnthusiast

No surprise here! All their models with the exception of Passport and RDX are old. The newest model are not good compare to the competition.

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 12:50:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

SuperCarEnthusiast

HR-V just gotten refresh!

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 12:52:14 PM | | Votes: 2   

dumpsty

the revised ZDX cant come fast enough.

Acura needs an upscale (lifestyle) SUV built off the Passport.

The RLX/TLX needs AWD & a turbo-V6 or twin-turbo-V6!

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 2:58:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

cidflekken

It's my understanding that the new TLX Type-S might be coming shortly. Potentially at the New York Auto Show.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 6:58:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

Is Honda the only company to release sales numbers today?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 7:07:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Infiniti is a failure and Acura is next. Acura simply isn't premium and Hondas easily overlap into near premium. Acura's chance was squandered when the failure of the horrible Vigor caused them to believe that names were bad and the the Legend and Integra had to go.

I even think Lexus is potentially in peril.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:05:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

