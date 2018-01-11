Honda Suffers In October With A 5.3% Sales Drop - Acura SUVs Spur A 7.3% Gain For Month

The Honda brand enjoyed its 4th best October sales month of all time as trucks again led Honda sales gains, while cars were quietly stealing the show as electrified vehicle sales defied gravity and Accord continued to gain momentum.

Honda trucks gained 5.1% on sales of 57,169, a new October record: Pilot set a new October mark, gaining 31.1% on sales of 13,479. Odyssey sales rose 15.1% on sales of 8,403. CR-V sales totaled 27,825 for a gain of 0.2%.

Electrified vehicle sales totaled 6,315 in October, setting a second consecutive best-ever monthly record while recording a 4th consecutive month of sales over 5,000 units.

The Acura RDX nearly eclipsed its best-ever month (June 2018) as it continues to bring the heat to one of the industry’s hottest segments, helping the brand to a 7.3% gain and trucks to a new record in October.