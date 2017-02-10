Honda To Debut Riding Assist-e Self Balancing Motorcycle For Millennials That Have Never Ridden On Two Wheels

At the upcoming 45th Tokyo Motorshow (October 27 to November 5), Honda will introduce their new ‘Riding Assist-e’ self-balancing motorcycle. As the name suggests this motorbike is aimed at motorcyclists who are just starting out and are still getting used to riding on two wheels. To make it easier for the rider, Honda lowered the seat, the center-of-gravity and added self-balancing technology without the use of a gyroscope. Take a look at the video below to see what a difference that makes.







Read Article