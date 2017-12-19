Honda Tries to Make The Third Time A Charm With Insight Hybrid Concept

Sitting at the summit of the Honda vehicle range is the Acura NSX — a complex, advanced hybrid two-seater that goes like stink but can’t seem to find many takers.

At the bottom, at least until 2014 models dried up sometime in 2015, was the Insight.

Ah, the Insight. The model best remembered as the teardrop-shaped two-seater that gave North America its first taste of hybrid motoring in December 1999 was soon eclipsed in sales by the Toyota Prius. Its main rival never looked back.

After a four-year gap, a second-generation Insight powered back onto the hybrid scene for the 2010 model year. Boasting room for five passengers and a significantly lower fuel economy rating, the follow-up Insight didn’t sent Honda’s sales charts aflame. Volume in 2010 was one-seventh that of the Prius, dropping quickly thereafter.



Agent009

User Comments

fiftysix

Rumor has it, this is the Civic mid model updated bodywork.

Posted on 12/19/2017 12:23:07 PM   

fiftysix

And Autoblog has actual photos.

Posted on 12/19/2017 12:23:42 PM   

skytop

Any company that shows its car in the dark is suspect.

Posted on 12/19/2017 1:15:31 PM   

fiftysix

Visit a REAL blog to see the full pictures inside and out. Had this announcement been from a German, AUDIspies would have loaded 200 pictures you must scroll through.

Posted on 12/19/2017 3:34:48 PM   

cidflekken

Basically, a slightly modified Civic and named Insight? Why not just a Civic hybrid?

Posted on 12/19/2017 3:24:07 PM   

