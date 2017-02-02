Honda reached the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global automobile production

Honda began automobile production in 1963 with the production of the T360 mini-truck and the S500 sports car. A year later Honda employed all of the company’s production technologies and know-how and constructed the first Honda plant dedicated to automobile production in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture. The new plant began production of a further model, the iconic S600 roadster.



Since that time, Honda has increased its annual production volume, enhancing its line up and exporting the brand to an ever wider range of countries. Honda’s current line-up in the UK focuses on global models such as the Jazz small hatchback and Civic family hatchback and estate. These cars are supplemented by the HR-V and CR-V SUVs, both global best-sellers in their respective segments along with the latest incarnation of Honda’s supercar, the NSX. In 2016, Honda has 34 automobile production facilities on five continents.



