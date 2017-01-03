Honda's Balanced Portfolio Reaps A 4% Gain In February Sales - Acura Sales Wobble With A 14.9% DECLINE

American Honda Motor Co. , Inc. today reported total February sales of 121,686 Honda and Acura vehicles, an increase of 2.3 percent over February 2016 and a new record for the month. American Honda trucks also set a February record, rising 12.2 percent on sales of 63,989. Total Honda Division sales as well as Honda truck sales also set new February marks, with total Honda Division sales gaining 4.3 percent on sales of 110,822 and trucks up 15.3 percent on sales of 56,419 units. Acura Division sales were down 14.9 percent, with 10,864 vehicles sold in February. Honda

The Honda Division continued its record sales streak into the second month of the year, gaining 4.3 percent on sales of 110.882 units to set a new February benchmark. CR-V and HR-V repeated strong January performances, driving Honda trucks to a February record as well. The Fit also gained in February while Civic and Accord held their own in a market tilting toward trucks. Honda trucks set a new benchmark in February, gaining 15.3 percent on sales of 56,419.

CR-V and HR-V drove truck sales, both setting new February marks; CR-V sales were up 26.3 percent on sales of 31,898, and HR-V up 28.6 percent with 6,354 units sold.

Accord and Civic continue to swim against the tide, with sales cresting 23,000 and 27,000 units, respectively. "The new CR-V is exceeding our own expectations with production and deliveries now fully up to speed," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the Honda Division. "It's clearly hitting a sweet spot in the market and complemented by HR-V at the entry level." Acura

Acura sales continued recent trends, with the RDX enjoying its best-ever February. NSX also remained steady, showing no signs of the winter doldrums that can affect ultra-performance cars. And after a strong first outing at Daytona in January, the NSX GT3 racecar goes to the legendary 12 Hours of Sebring in search of endurance racing glory later this month. Acura's popular RDX set a new February record, gaining 6.1 percent on sales of 4,029 vehicles.

Continuing a steady production and sales pace, 46 NSX supercars were sold in February.







