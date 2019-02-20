Honda's UK Plant Closure Might Be Good News For US Assembly Plant

Earlier this week, Honda confirmed it has plans to close its factory in Swindon, the United Kingdom, where the current generation Civic Hatch is made. No less than 3,500 employees will potentially lose their jobs in 2021 when the next-generation model arrives. While this move coincides with Brexit, Honda claims it has nothing to do with Britain leaving the European Union. Instead, the Japanese company says it’s due to "unprecedented changes in the global automotive industry."

These changes could include Honda moving the production of the Civic Hatch to North America. According to a new report from Autoblog.com, the future of the vehicle is safe and it might be assembled in North America where it’s quite popular. The same goes for the Civic Type R as well since its engine is already assembled in Ohio.