Hong Kong gets its second Lamborghini Centenario Coupe in Lime Green

gaf42 submitted on 10/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:47:55 PM

0 user comments | Views : 466 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Many of us know that Hong Kong is one of the most expensive cities in the world, but we don’t often see a lot of supercars in the country, or maybe we just don’t hear about them.

Recently, one of just 40 examples of the Lamborghini Centenario had just been spotted in Hong Kong.

As we know, the said model will only have a limited run - that includes 20 coupes and 20 convertibles, where each one starts at $1.9 million. In the past few months, we have seen over 10 examples that have been delivered across the globe.

Read Article


Hong Kong gets its second Lamborghini Centenario Coupe in Lime Green

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]