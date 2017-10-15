Hong Kong gets its second Lamborghini Centenario Coupe in Lime Green

Many of us know that Hong Kong is one of the most expensive cities in the world, but we don’t often see a lot of supercars in the country, or maybe we just don’t hear about them. Recently, one of just 40 examples of the Lamborghini Centenario had just been spotted in Hong Kong.



As we know, the said model will only have a limited run - that includes 20 coupes and 20 convertibles, where each one starts at $1.9 million. In the past few months, we have seen over 10 examples that have been delivered across the globe.



Read Article