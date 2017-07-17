House Declares Climate Change A National Security Threat - Increases MILITARY Budget By Over $30 Billion

The Republican-led House decisively approved a defense policy bill on Friday that declares climate change a national security threat, demands rigorous oversight of the Pentagon’s cyber operations and rejects the Trump administration’s bid to close military bases. Like all things political, this language’s path is complex and the bill it is in might not pass. I’d guess this language was allowed to stay in order to make Democrats want to increase the size of the military budget by $30 billion (or more).



Bill has a lot of challenges – including having to remove laws put in place by Republicans to limit the Obama government’s ability to increase the budget. Such irony – having to change laws you made just seven years to limit government size, so you can increase government size…I wonder if it had to do with who was POTUS at the time.



