House Declares Climate Change A National Security Threat - Increases MILITARY Budget By Over $30 Billion

The Republican-led House decisively approved a defense policy bill on Friday that declares climate change a national security threat, demands rigorous oversight of the Pentagon’s cyber operations and rejects the Trump administration’s bid to close military bases.

 Like all things political, this language’s path is complex and the bill it is in might not pass. I’d guess this language was allowed to stay in order to make Democrats want to increase the size of the military budget by $30 billion (or more).

Bill has a lot of challenges – including having to remove laws put in place by Republicans to limit the Obama government’s ability to increase the budget. Such irony – having to change laws you made just seven years to limit government size, so you can increase government size…I wonder if it had to do with who was POTUS at the time.

User Comments

LexSucks

Wasteful spending.

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2017 5:33:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

BobM

FAKE NEWS.... from a Greenie Weenie website

From the article:

"The Republican-led House decisively approved a defense policy bill on Friday that declares climate change a national security threat, demands rigorous oversight of the Pentagon’s cyber operations and rejects the Trump administration’s bid to close military bases."


Here's the real story...

"The House rejected an amendment Thursday that could have allowed the military to begin closing billions of dollars worth of unused facilities across the country.

Lawmakers voted 175-248 against stripping a section of the annual National Defense Authorization Act that prohibits any funding to be spent in 2018 to begin shuttering bases under the Base Realignment and Closure program, or BRAC."

Only a stupid Environweenie looking to bash Trump would see closing unused Military Bases as a bad thing.

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2017 5:33:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

