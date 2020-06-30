House Democrats To Unveil Plan To Wipe Out Fossil Fuel Industry In 30 Years

House Democrats on Tuesday will unveil a plan to cut nearly 90 percent of U.

S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including mandating sales of zero-emission cars by 2035 and decarbonizing the power grid by 2040.

The policy recommendations are intended as a blueprint for lawmakers to fight climate change should Democrats win control of Congress in the November election. But they do not go nearly as far as the Green New Deal resolution previously floated by the party's progressive wing that called for a 10-year transition to a 100 percent clean energy economy.



User Comments

FAQMD

Nancy and her cancel culture Eco terrorist might try reading some facts; and, she can start with this article and video

https://environmentalprogress.org/big-news/2020/6/29/on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtRCXAV8SyM&t=5s



FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2020 11:55:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Fascist socialists don't deal in facts.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2020 11:55:54 AM | | Votes: 2   

