House Panel Approves Sweeping Self Driving Vehicle Regulations - States And Cities Cut Out Of the Picture

A U. S. House panel on Wednesday approved a sweeping proposal by voice vote to allow automakers to deploy up to 100,000 self-driving vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards and bar states from imposing driverless car rules. Representative Robert Latta, a Republican who heads the Energy and Commerce Committee subcommittee overseeing consumer protection, said he would continue to consider changes before the full committee votes on the measure, which is expected next week. The full U.S. House of Representatives will not take up the bill until it reconvenes in September after the summer recess.



Read Article