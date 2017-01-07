How CRAZY Are July 4th Deals This Year? INSANE!

If you're on the prowl for a deal on a new car this year, you may want to start your search. Now.



That's because July 4th car deals typically are pretty rich for customers. In fact, according to Agent 001, this weekend as well as Labor Day are the two best times of the year to buy a car.



Especially if the first half of the year has been slow from a sales perspective. Remember, the sales teams at franchises need to hit their numbers and some auto manufacturers even have bonuses that are tied to how many units are sold.



Skeptical? Needing more evidence?



Check out these deals that 001 sourced from SoCal.



Key detail to note: ZERO down!















