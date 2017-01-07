How CRAZY Are July 4th Deals This Year? INSANE!

If you're on the prowl for a deal on a new car this year, you may want to start your search.

Now.

That's because July 4th car deals typically are pretty rich for customers. In fact, according to Agent 001, this weekend as well as Labor Day are the two best times of the year to buy a car.

Especially if the first half of the year has been slow from a sales perspective. Remember, the sales teams at franchises need to hit their numbers and some auto manufacturers even have bonuses that are tied to how many units are sold.

Skeptical? Needing more evidence?

Check out these deals that 001 sourced from SoCal.

Key detail to note: ZERO down!








User Comments

MDarringer

Buyer beware:

1. Not everyone will qualify for the amazing deal assuming the stock hasn't been sold out.

2. Rely faithfully on your app that tells you what the invoice is because that will make the dealer a couple thousand per sale as the real invoice is lower.

3. Have your financing in hand even if you plan to just go for the cheapie lease.

4. If you are serious about the cheapie deal then don't look at anything else. If your eyes go up the ladder, there is no cheapie deal.

5. If you weren't planning to buy a vehicle, don't rush out.

6. Pit Ford against Chevy against Toyota against Honda against Hyundai against Kia. And if you're not prepared to do that, then don't buy.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/1/2017 1:09:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

