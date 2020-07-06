How Did A Guy In Texas Pay PENNIES On The Dollar At Auction For A Car Worth $850k? You WON'T Believe It!

Why Can't WE make a deal like this?! Imagine going to an auction, buying a car and driving it home to find out it's worth 500 times more than you paid for it?

Well that's EXACTLY what happened to someone in the state where everything is big!

But there is a twist.

..

A Texas man bought a car at an auction — and found he’d also won 74 pounds of cocaine that was stashed inside, according to a report.

The lucky bidder in Laredo alerted cops on Saturday when he stumbled on the narcotics inside a secret compartment in the vehicle, the Houston Chronicle reported.


