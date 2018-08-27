How Did Honda Do It? Is The All-new Accord The BEST Looking, Mainstream Sedan?

Recently, I had the chance to get behind the wheel of the all-new Honda Accord. And I have to admit: I was excited to drive it.



This is something I never thought I would write and the reason for that is simple. The Honda Accord previously never had any sizzle. It was like driving an appliance. A boring one, at that.



That all changed with the launch of its all-new Accord, however. That's because the Accord now has a bit of panache.



I've decided to give it the title of the "poor man's A7," which isn't really a bad place to be.



After doing some thinking, Agent 001 and I were curious: How did Honda do it? After producing so many questionable and downright ugly designs for YEARS, its as though the design studio woke up and started cranking out great designs a la the Civic, CR-V, Pilot and HR-V.



Just THINK. It was only a couple years ago that Kia was leading the pack with its ex-Audi designer on staff. Then, Honda got its act together in short order and is blowing everyone out of the water now.



We think the Accord is the best looking product in the whole segment, bar none.



So, how did Honda do it?





