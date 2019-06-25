How Did Tesla Become The Benchmark For Safety So Quickly?

As most Tesla fans already know, Tesla’s vehicles are just about the safest on the road. Model 3 is the safest car ever tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which judged Tesla’s newest car to have the lowest probability of injury in a collision of any of the over 900 cars it has tested. In second place is Model S, and in third - you guessed it - Model X.



This sounds like, and is, an incredible achievement. How can a young company like Tesla be building cars that are safer than models from such industry giants as Volvo, Mercedes and Subaru, which have been famous for building super-safe cars for decades?







