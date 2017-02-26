How Do YOU Like Me Now? Porsche Exclusive Shows Off A 911 Targa Like You Haven't Seen Before

Agent00R submitted on 2/26/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:15:50 PM
1 user comments | Views : 938 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
I have to admit, when the Porsche 911 Targa was reissued with its vintage-looking top, I wasn't sure if it would be a sales hit or a sales dud.
Turns out it's doing OK. With the release of the 991.2 Targa 4 GTS it seems that Porsche's Exclusive team decided to have a bit of fun.Geneva Motor Show PreviewIn recent months Porsche's been showing us just what it's capable of should you have the dough to back it up. This is another one of those cases. Seen in Miami Blue and with some minor changes only a real Porschephile will catch, this 991.2 Targa is quite the sight. Here's what I spot: - Blacked out Targa "roll bar"- Darkened mirror caps — painted black or carbon fiber, I cannot tell- Carbon fiber interior trim- Carbon fiber illuminated door sills- Two-tone interior- Alcantara headllinerDo YOU spot anything else? Let us know in the comments below!Geneva Motor Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
No, I can't spot the differences. This is sort of like Harley-Davidson making a big deal out of a new shaped chrome air intake filter as a big change for the new year.The 911 does not get sweeping changes year to year. I'm okay with that. I'd like to own a Carrera 4 because of what it is; not because it's new and improved and (cosmetically) redesigned for the new year.— TheSteve (View Profile)
No, I can't spot the differences. This is sort of like Harley-Davidson making a big deal out of a new shaped chrome air intake filter as a big change for the new year.The 911 does not get sweeping changes year to year. I'm okay with that. I'd like to own a Carrera 4 because of what it is; not because it's new and improved and (cosmetically) redesigned for the new year.
— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 2/26/2017 1:49:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news