How Do YOU Like Me Now? Porsche Exclusive Shows Off A 911 Targa Like You Haven't Seen Before

I have to admit, when the Porsche 911 Targa was reissued with its vintage-looking top, I wasn't sure if it would be a sales hit or a sales dud. Turns out it's doing OK.



With the release of the 991.2 Targa 4 GTS it seems that Porsche's Exclusive team decided to have a bit of fun.



Geneva Motor Show Preview



In recent months Porsche's been showing us just what it's capable of should you have the dough to back it up. This is another one of those cases.



Seen in Miami Blue and with some minor changes only a real Porschephile will catch, this 991.2 Targa is quite the sight. Here's what I spot:



- Blacked out Targa "roll bar"

- Darkened mirror caps — painted black or carbon fiber, I cannot tell

- Carbon fiber interior trim

- Carbon fiber illuminated door sills

- Two-tone interior

- Alcantara headlliner



Do YOU spot anything else? Let us know in the comments below!





Geneva Motor Show Preview

























