BMW’s seventh-generation 3-Series is looking poised to take its segment by storm, with a new M340i version here to keep us warm until the M3 flagship comes along.

The M340i happens to be the most powerful 3-Series version (short of the M3) that BMW has ever built, thanks to a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight six, putting out 374 PS (368 HP) to go with its 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. On top of that, you can have it with rear-wheel drive or an xDrive all-wheel drive system.