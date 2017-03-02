How Long Until A Chinese Luxury Car Is Sitting In Your Driveway?

Agent009 submitted on 2/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:53:38 PM

2 user comments | Views : 910 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: autoweek.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The first Chinese automakers to enter the United States will not target the bottom end of the market with econocars, one China expert predicted Thursday.

Instead, they will sell small batches of Tesla-style electric vehicles to well-heeled enthusiasts, predicts Michael Dunne, president of the Hong Kong-based consulting firm Dunne Automotive.

“Aren’t Chinese companies supposed to be low-cost competitors that will come in with $10,000 cars?” Dunne asked during a presentation to the Automotive Press Association in Detroit. “No, they’re coming in with premium electric vehicles.”



Read Article


How Long Until A Chinese Luxury Car Is Sitting In Your Driveway?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

How about "when hell freezes over?"

Kidding aside, when China makes vehicles that compete well with the vehicles I'm interested it, and compete well on all/most criteria and not just price, then i will consider them. That time has not yet come. Not by a long shot. And there's no indication it'll happen in the next few years. China still has a ways to go with respect to auto manufacturing.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/3/2017 1:24:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

Actually - Since the "question" did not say - "Manufactured in China" - it just said Chinese - which would mean A Chinese owned company - then IT may have already happened IF agent 009 considers a Volvo to be a Luxury car (They are Chinese owned). I do not consider Volvo to be a Luxury car - I believe it competes with Buick and Audi and Infiniti and Lexus as second tier near-luxury vehicles. However - Buick also have a SUV that is made in China too (But they are not a Chinese owned company).

But this is how I suspect it will first happen - with one of the top tier companies that manufactures in China - bringing a model made in China to the USA - not by any real Chinese identified brand bringing in a car. AndI suspect most will not even know they bought a chinese made car.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/3/2017 1:36:13 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]