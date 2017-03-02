How Long Until A Chinese Luxury Car Is Sitting In Your Driveway?

The first Chinese automakers to enter the United States will not target the bottom end of the market with econocars, one China expert predicted Thursday.

Instead, they will sell small batches of Tesla-style electric vehicles to well-heeled enthusiasts, predicts Michael Dunne, president of the Hong Kong-based consulting firm Dunne Automotive.

“Aren’t Chinese companies supposed to be low-cost competitors that will come in with $10,000 cars?” Dunne asked during a presentation to the Automotive Press Association in Detroit. “No, they’re coming in with premium electric vehicles.”