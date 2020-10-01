How Long Until The NHTSA Issues A Recall On Tesla's Autopilot?

The evidence keeps stacking up against Tesla.

As the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigates crash after crash involving Tesla vehicles under the influence (or suspected influence) of Autopilot, when is enough too much? 

As we reported most recently, the NHTSA has racked up 14 investigations into Tesla vehicles that collided with other vehicles, including three over the past month. Most often, it seems the Teslas mistake large emergency vehicles for empty space and plow right into them. Through a combination of the company’s seemingly flawed Autopilot system and driver inattention, the death count keeps rising. It’s time for a recall of the whole damn thing.



randy3023

lol the bloggers for this website are so frantic about Tesla

how about we order a recall on cell phones? They cause more accidents per minute than Autopilot does per month.

randy3023 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/10/2020 2:46:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

