How Long Will It Take Before Someone Actually Tops Tesla As the Holy Grail Of Electric Vehicles?

While some of us may not be hardcore Tesla fans, or perhaps we even take issue with the automaker for one reason or another, there’s really become almost no way to prove it’s not incredibly far ahead.

C’mon, the Silicon Valley automaker is the one of world’s few pure-electric automakers. Not to mention that it’s the only brand to have its own proprietary and expansive charging network.

Let’s not forget that despite many early claims, followed by multiple attempts from OEMs, Tesla’s range continues to dominate on a level that seems almost impossible to live up to. Moreover, the automaker’s U.S. monthly sales far exceed any other, and that’s now becoming increasingly true abroad. If any other legacy automaker had plans to — or could live up to — pushing past Tesla, then it seems they would have done so already. There’s no doubt that the resources and finances are available to do so.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

While it is anyone's guess, most other brand are starting at the very high end as it will be their first BEV. I would still say 5-10 years before others are scaled up and have a model range like Tesla. I don't expect many to built a charging network either. But we could be surprised on that front.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2019 2:11:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

dstampfer

I'm not a Tesla fan though I can appreciate what it has achieved. But, when was the last time we had 24hr without some type of story/report re: Tesla. The press can be good or bad, but it certainly has everyone's attention.

dstampfer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2019 2:11:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

