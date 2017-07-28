How Many Buyers Will Tesla Lose If The Model 3 Prices Go North Of $45,000?

Tesla Inc. ’s Model 3 handover party Friday is a long-awaited moment for thousands of consumers who’ve coveted its cars but couldn’t afford one. Yet with the $35,000 price tag just a starting point, many mainstream buyers will still find the electric sedan out of reach.

Tesla has characterized the Model 3 as its inroad to mass-market drivers -- the base model, before options or incentives, will be roughly half the price of the company’s cheapest Model S. A crucial unanswered question is whether would-be buyers will be able to add features that have been popular on the brand’s existing high-end models, without being priced out of the market for the car.