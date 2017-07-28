How Many Buyers Will Tesla Lose If The Model 3 Prices Goes North Of $45,000?

Agent009 submitted on 7/28/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:38 AM

4 user comments | Views : 976 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc.

’s Model 3 handover party Friday is a long-awaited moment for thousands of consumers who’ve coveted its cars but couldn’t afford one. Yet with the $35,000 price tag just a starting point, many mainstream buyers will still find the electric sedan out of reach.

Tesla has characterized the Model 3 as its inroad to mass-market drivers -- the base model, before options or incentives, will be roughly half the price of the company’s cheapest Model S. A crucial unanswered question is whether would-be buyers will be able to add features that have been popular on the brand’s existing high-end models, without being priced out of the market for the car.



Read Article


How Many Buyers Will Tesla Lose If The Model 3 Prices Goes North Of $45,000?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

What you'll see is the true demand for this vehicle. The 400K pre-orders was hyperbole.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/28/2017 10:27:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

dumpsty

A lot of people buy loaded Camry/Accord/Maximas all the time. Base prices of most of those cars do start low but those customers are happy to pay extra to add the content/features they prefer the most.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 7/28/2017 10:29:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fortysix

Perhaps, but $45K for a car with the interior of a basic golf cart from Cub Cadet?

fortysix (View Profile)

Posted on 7/28/2017 10:44:03 AM | | Votes: 0   

fortysix

Look at those panel gaps.

No wonder Tesla refuses to allow J.D.Power surveys on their products.

fortysix (View Profile)

Posted on 7/28/2017 10:44:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]