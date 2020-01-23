How Many People That USED To Buy Cars Like 5-Series, E-Class, etc. Have Been CONVERTED To LUXURY Pickups?

There was a period of time (1995-2006) when every year (sometimes twice a year) I was rotating out of a car like a Mercedes E-Class, 3-Series, M, Audi a8, 5-Series, S4, etc. as my daily drivers. I wouldn't even consider an American product other than a 2001 Tahoe I bought for the family car.



But then things started to change...



More and more as I began comparing and taking into account my wants, likes and needs. And as I did I noticed more and more SUV/Truck based products looked more compelling.



Fast forward to 2010 and my first purchase of an F-150 Lariat pickup truck. I remember on the test drive thinking this drives pretty well (not a 5-series obviously), actually good enough to use as a daily driver.



I was also surprised how far pickups had come on the luxury side. And I thought to myself, if luxury car drivers actually test drove one, a lot would make the switch and start driving pickups.



It also didn't hurt in my decision to switchover that there was a huge tax deduction as a bonus.



And since 2010, pickups from ALL manufacturers have upped the game 1000%. My last one, a 2017 F-150 Limited was more comfortable and luxurious than most other things I've owned.



So what I'd like to know are your thoughts...How many religious purchasers of MB, BMW, Audi, Lex and others have been conquested into the luxury/performance pickup truck market? My guess is it's MORE than you all would believe.



Spies, discuss...





