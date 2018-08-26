How Much Did Volkswagen's CEO Know About The Dieselgate Scandal? More Evidence Unearthed...

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess was given a memorandum warning the company might face legal action in the U. S. over the use of cheating software in cars just days before the scandal broke, a public broadcaster reported.



A former Volkswagen employee told the public prosecutor's office in Brunswick in VW's German home state that he wrote a so-called "one-pager" on Sept. 13, 2015, saying that Volkswagen had lost all credibility with U.S. authorities and was about to be charged, German public broadcaster NDR reported.



The employee further testified that he gave the document to Diess in person on Sept. 14, 2015, NDR said. U.S. regulators disclosed VW's violations on Sept. 18, 2015...



