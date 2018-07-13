How Much Wood Could A Woodchuck Chuck If The Suburban Was Paul Ryans?

Agent001 submitted on 7/13/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:43:17 AM

0 user comments | Views : 562 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.theverge.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Paul Ryan’s in the clear: big ground squirrels known as marmots — and yes, a woodchuck is a species of marmot chuck cars.

And trucks. And bicycles, according to Daniel Bloomstein a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who studies marmots.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says his car was eaten by woodchucks, NPR reports. The furry rodents spent the winter munching on the congressman’s Chevy Suburban, which had been parked at his mom’s house in Wisconsin, Ryan said at a talk in DC. The car did not weather the woodchuck invasion well. “It’s just dead,” he told the audience, according to NPR.

There’s another marmot-repelling strategy that Ryan may be more reluctant to try: urine. “Some studies have shown that mountain lion urine or lion urine on the apples keeps them away,” Blumstein says.



Read Article


How Much Wood Could A Woodchuck Chuck If The Suburban Was Paul Ryans?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]