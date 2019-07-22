How Soon Until We See REAL EV Pickups On The Market?

You already know that Canadian farmers in Alberta find it very funny that someone wants to sell electric pickups. Not our readers, for sure. Mainstream automakers don't think that way either, what led Jim Gorzelany, MyEV.com’s editor, to write a very interesting article for Forbes on why he believes they will be a very solid option in a very short time.

Truck buyers are considered to be some of the most loyal in the car market. They would probably stick with combustion-engined vehicles even if gas prices reached US$ 10 a gallon. Anyway, they are not the main target for these new electric pickup trucks.