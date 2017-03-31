How much would you spend on this burned Lamborghini Huracan?

gaf42 submitted on 3/31/2017

Source: www.4wheelsnews.com

Having a supercar in your garage usually means paying an arm and a leg, not just for the exotic machine, but also on maintenance and unexpected repairs.



However, this Lamborghini Huracan is worth as much as a slice of pizza, so for just $5, you can take it home, but make sure you get a trailer, and a broom to make sure that no ash is left behind.

Its condition speaks for itself - it burned to a crisp for some reason, up to a point that it is beyond recognition, so salvaging it is definitely out of the question, but it could always become a weird piece of art in the right hands, or the perfect birthday present for your mother-in-law.


