Hurricane Ravaged Regions Will Lead Many Automakers To First Sales Increase In 2017

The two storms that battered parts of Texas and Florida in the past month have given U.

S. automakers a reprieve from two problems that have cast a shadow over the price of their shares all year: bulging new-vehicle inventories and an oversupply of off-lease vehicles.

Automakers are scheduled to report U.S. sales on Tuesday, Oct. 3, offering the first indications of the demand for vehicles to replace those damaged or destroyed in Houston's record floods and the pummeling much of Florida got from Hurricane Irma.



