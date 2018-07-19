Hybrids Account For Almost Half Of Toyota's EU Sales

Toyota Motor Europe reported strong growth in its sales for the first half of the year in Europe.

 

The Japanese car maker sold 560,000 vehicles in that time, representing a 6 percent increase versus last year. Total market share for the group was increased to 5 percent.

The most impressive sales figure however belongs to the hybrid models of the company; Toyota Motor Europe sold 257,000 of them in Europe, a 23 percent increase over last year, representing 46 percent of the company’s total sales volume in the old continent.



User Comments

MDarringer

It actually surprises me that hybrids are not more prevalent everywhere.

I'd hybridize every 3-row crossover I made if I were a manufacturer. Hybridize full-sized pickups.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 11:19:32 AM   

