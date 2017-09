Mercedes-AMG has released another teaser for its forthcoming Project One, showing a darkened image of its front end, while also confirming the hypercar will have a top speed in excess of 217mph.

The brand previously used the 2017 Nurburgring 24hr race to provide a powertrain preview, revealing that an F1-spec turbocharged V6 and a bank of electric motors will help it produce "1,000hp and above".