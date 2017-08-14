Hyundai Aims To Bring New Vehicles From Pen To Production In Just 18 Months

Hyundai is so eager to slash product design cycles and introduce new models that its design vice president wants to see drawings become a production reality in just 18 months.



Speaking to Automotive News, senior vice president of design at Hyundai and Genesis, Luc Donckerwolke, said the South Korean automaker intends on responding to trends and demand for new models by dramatically cutting life cycles.

“As life cycles get shorter, they will get drastically shorter. I have no doubt design can be shortened by half,” Donckerwolke said.


